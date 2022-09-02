The secret is out! Why Eunice Njeri annulled her marriage to rapper Izzo

Gospel singer Eunice Njeri and rapper Isaac Bukasa during their wedding in the United States. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gospel singer Eunice Njeri and rapper Isaac Bukasa during their wedding in the United States. PHOTO | COURTESY





Gospel artiste Eunice Njeri annulled her marriage to rapper Isaac Bukasa alias Izzo immediately after a hush-hush ceremony in the United States.

“To all who supported Isaac and me, I am grateful may God bless you immensely. To all who were hurt in the process, I apologise.

The marriage was annulled (like it never happened). No papers were signed. Afterwards, we both decided to go our separate ways.”

She continued, “I hope for your support and help as we move on. Like every other relationship, we hit a rock, maybe a little too early but have since overcome.”

“Consequently, we have decided to go our separate ways and hope for the very best. God bless you,” wrote Ms Njeri back in 2016.

Her announcement sent shockwaves in the gospel and entertainment fraternity.

No one knew why she had annulled her marriage, dumped her husband hours after exchanging vows in the pulpit and put out the statement.

No one had any idea.

Also read: Exclusive: Eunice Njeri’s ex-husband Izzo Bukasa is a sex offender

Izzo’s deadly secret is exposed

This is until Nairobi News broke the news that rapper Izzo – real names Ado Kapita Bukasa – has a criminal past.

Since 2013, Izzo has been regarded as a sex offender and registered under the Texas sex offender registry.

This year, he reregistered again on the government-run Texas Department of Public Safety website of sex offenders, after he was arrested back in 2020 for soliciting a minor.

Izzo was among 15 people who were arrested for online solicitation of minor charges following a child trafficking investigation involving multiple agencies.

According to the information on the site, Bukasa alias Izzo will be under probation and community supervision for the next 20 years (2042). He is also supposed to report to the probation officer annually.

Also read: Rare photos of newly wed gospel singer Eunice Njeri with hubby in the USA

Why Eunice run away after the grand wedding

Anyhow, back in 2016, when Eunice and Izzo were organising the wedding, the Waciama hitmaker had no idea her fiance was a registered sex offender.

When she did find out, she immediately annulled the marriage and left the groom before consummating the marriage.

An annulment is a legal ruling that erases a marriage by declaring the marriage null and void and that the union was never legally valid.

Also read: Eunice Njeri: Medical condition drove me into my one-day marriage

Can you marry a sex offender?

So what does the US law say about marrying a sex offender?

Although reports are vague, states do not prohibit registered sex offenders from obtaining a marriage license but their married life may be impacted by the registry specifically and probation conditions generally.

According to US federal law, sex offenders have to update their registration at certain intervals depending on the severity of the person’s offense.

Failure to register or renew the registration can result in them having to go back to prison. The information about the sex offender is also made public in the community.

The sex offender can be limited to where he or she lives and in most cases, this will relate to anywhere close to groups of children.

Some courts and probation officers generally take the ultra-conservative approach and prohibit convicted sex offenders from visiting with or having access to their own children.

Also read:

Focus on your husband! DJ Mo blasts fan who called him out for his marital woes

Alikiba tests positive for Covid ahead of his US Tour

Has Eric Omondi really ‘opened’ a new club? Or is he just an influencer?

5 Kenyan celebrity couples who are better off together than apart