The six-figure ‘King of the squats’, made in Nairobi





When popular South African fitness trainer Nkululeko Zane Dlamini, better known as the ‘King of the Squat’, left the country on Monday this week, his pockets were loaded with tons of Kenyan shillings.

The former professional footballer flew into the country last week on Thursday for a workout fair that took place last Saturday at Water Front, Karen.

Zane headlined the Fitness Explosion challenge, which featured his signature squats – which make his bum look like most women’s dream – Katabox, Zumba, and Rhumba dance music.

For gracing the event, which had Kenyan social media abuzz with mixed reactions from the moment he landed in Nairobi, Zane was well compensated.

On his maiden trip to Kenya, the 40-year-old teacher-turned-fitness instructor traveled with two companions, his manager Moses Sibanda and a female fitness instructor.

The three came aboard the National Career all flying business class. For the round trip, the organizers spent Sh1.6 million on business class tickets.

While in Kenya, the ‘King of Squat’ and his team stayed at the five-star Sankara Hotel.

He was chauffeured around the city in at least three SUVs at all times and was also provided with a bodyguard by his hosts.

Zane was also treated to a game drive in Nairobi National Park.

“Our hosts have been really good to us. Everything we asked for was provided. We were treated well, the hotel management was also very nice. We felt at home but far from home. I am happy”. King of Squats told Nairobi News in an interview last week.

But it wasn’t just the hospitality that made the soft-spoken fitness instructor happy as he was paid handsomely by the organizers just before he took to the stage on Saturday to show his signature moves. The event attracted a large number of fitness enthusiasts majority of them women, who paid the Sh3,000 gate tickets to have a feel of the ‘King of Squats’ workout session. Zane didn’t shy away from displaying his rare physique for those who needed to record the session with their camera

For the job, Nairobi News can exclusively reveal that the King of Squats was paid a six-figure sum.

“The air tickets were the most expensive for the organizers because they all flew business class. His stay at Sankara was a partnership with the hotel. As for his performance fees, he was paid Sh700,000,” a close source within the organizing team told Nairobi News.

Since achieving international celebrity status, the King of Squats has been invited to four countries for training challenges – Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi, and now Kenya.