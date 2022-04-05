The WaJesus expecting a baby girl





The Wajesus are expecting a girl. The couple on Monday made the gender reveal during their popular Youtube show.

Milly who is in her last trimester shared a video of herself at the hospital getting an ultrasound.

“My answered prayer🙏 it’s a girl💖💖💖 we love you so much princess💖💖💖can’t wait to meet you Praying for all women 🙏 may God be with you in your pregnancy journey. Give us baby girl name suggestions and their meaning,” she captioned it.

Milly and her husband Kabi announced that they were expecting their second child in January.

Kabi took his wife to a location in Runda Estate, where he unveiled a billboard as a surprise to his wife.

The billboard displayed a picture of the family with their firstborn son, with Milly showing off her baby bump. Milly was certainly in awe of the ‘gift’ and shed tears as she thanked her husband for such a thoughtful surprise.

SCANDAL

The couple got married in December 2017 and welcomed their firstborn in 2019. It has however not been all bliss for the Wajesus, last year they were rocked with scandal after a woman claimed that Kabi is the father of her daughter.

When the scandal broke out Kabi denied being the father to the child and, in his explanation, said the child in question named Abby was his niece.

In his clarification, however, Kabi clarified that Abby’s mother was his cousin after a photo of Kabi and the woman who accused him of abandoning their child was circulating.

Kabi was subjected to a DNA test after his cousin took him to court over the paternity and upkeep dispute.

The results proved that he was indeed the biological father.