‘The world is full of predators,’ Cardi B reacts to Dalai Lama’s ‘Suck my tongue’ video





American rapper Cardi B has reacted to the Dalai Lama, a Tibetan spiritual leader saga. In a video, Cardi B shared that there was a need for parents to teach their children sexual violations.

This, she said should be in order to protect them from other children, family, friends, and teachers, saying she does not advocate for sleepovers.

Also, siding with the boy child who is often neglected, Cardi B shared that in the world today boys are as much vulnerable as girls.

She also called out parents who allow their children to be taken advantage of because of religion. “Like a monk kissing on a boy and his parents are there! No! Set boundaries.”

She also tweeted, “This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing are our children.

Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, and power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

The video of Lama, 87 that went viral was from an event in McLeod Ganj, a suburb of Dharamshala city in northern India, on February 28.

It showed Lama planting a kiss on the boy’s lips as he leaned in to pay his respects. The Buddhist monk is then seen sticking his tongue out as he asks the child to suck it. “Can you suck my tongue,” he is heard asking the young boy in the video.

As it created a backlash on social media with people calling him out, Lama has since apologised. In a statement posted on his verified Twitter account, Lama said, “His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

He added that he regretted the incident saying, “His Holiness often teases the people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras.”

