Thee Pluto and wife land ambassadorial job





Content creator Robert Ndegwa Kamau, popularly known as Thee Pluto, and his wife Felicity have recently secured an ambassadorial position with the renowned tours company, Expeditions Maasai Safaris.

This exciting opportunity comes just days after the couple unveiled their adorable daughter, Zoey, on social media.

In an official statement, Expeditions Maasai Safaris announced their collaboration with Thee Pluto and Felicity, expressing their belief in the valuable role that content creators play in the digital era.

As everything shifts towards the online space, the travel company is keen to align themselves with genuine and capable individuals who can help them achieve their goals.

“We recognize the significant impact content creators have in the social media landscape, especially now that digital platforms are at the forefront. We have chosen to partner with those whom we believe are legitimate and capable of delivering what we aim to achieve,” explained Pancras Karema, CEO of Expeditions Maasai Safaris, during an interview with Nairobi News.

Although the duration of their collaboration was not disclosed, Thee Pluto expressed enthusiasm about working alongside the travel company.

“We were in talks with the company, and that was part of our agreement. We are looking forward to a great time working with Expeditions Maasai Safaris,” shared Thee Pluto.

Currently, Thee Pluto and Felicity are indulging in an all-inclusive getaway at one of the luxurious hotels in Diani, courtesy of travel company.

This serves as a celebration of their beloved daughter, Zoey, whose arrival brought immense joy to their lives.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together in November 2022, took to Instagram on Friday, July 7, to share a heartwarming video and adorable photos of Baby Zoey.

In the post, they asked their followers if the little one resembled them more, expressing their excitement about revealing Zoey’s face to the world.

“We decided to show her face today because it was getting hard to keep it hidden,” Thee Pluto explained in the video. “We would go out and have to cover her face completely so she couldn’t be seen.”

Felicity Shiru expressed her excitement about finally sharing Zoey’s face with their fans, stating, “She’s such a beautiful baby, and we’re so happy to be able to show her off.”

As Thee Pluto and Felicity embark on their ambassadorial role with Expeditions Maasai Safaris, their partnership promises to bring forth new and exciting opportunities in the world of travel and content creation.

