They should have thought about me’ – passenger blasts KQ over pilot strike PassengengerKQ passenger laments

The Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the JFK International Airport after its maiden non-stop flight to New York, USA. PHOTO | PSCU

A Ghanaian passenger has blasted Kenya Airways (KQ) over delays occasioned by the pilot strike.

In a video captured by NTV, the passenger is heard lamenting the strike has cost him untold suffering.

“They should have thought about me first,” he says.

“My brother is waiting for me to MC his wedding in Ghana.”

"They need to be emotionally intelligent. You want something from your govt but I'm not part of that business" – agitated passenger. KQ Pilots Strike: @OBurrows gives a roundup of developments so far. #NTVAtOne pic.twitter.com/od83pUAyU2 — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) November 5, 2022

He adds: “I can’t calm down because I’m up there so you come up here with me. It is called emotional intelligence. If you have issues with your government go deal out there. I’m doing business with you, I bought my ticket so deal with me the way I dealt with you; I gave you my money, fly me back to Ghana.”

Pilots attached to the national carrier down their tools on Saturday morning owing to a pay dispute.

Business analysts say the strike has cost the Kenyan economy millions of shillings.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa) issued a 14-day strike notice on October 19, 2022 with general-secretary Murithi Nyaga saying they would down their tools because KQ management had turned a deaf ear to their grievances.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has been making efforts to mediate the situation.

