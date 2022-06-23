Thika businessman loses Sh5.7 million while ‘in the toilet’





A man has opened up on how he reportedly lost Sh5.7 million to robbers when he was in the toilet.

Mr Mathew Magenda Githinji, the director of Bxbakolinxm Limited, told police he withdrew huge amounts of money from various banks in Thika town only for robbers to steal it from him.

The matter was reported at Thika Police Station, Thika West Subcounty on Kiambu county under OB number 58/22/06/2022.

“He reported that he proceeded to NCBA bank in Thika and withdrew Sh2.3 million, he then went to ABSA Bank Thika Branch and withdrew Sh1.8 million, plus another Sh1.5 million from Consolidated Bank within the town,” the report states.

Mr Githinji decided to keep the money under the front passenger seat of his motor vehicle of registration number KCX 584R, a Nissan March.

He then drove the motor vehicle to public toilets located near the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) Thika depot located opposite St Patrick Catholic church.

“He then proceeded to the toilets to relieve himself. However, upon coming back, “he realised that the right read window had been broken and cash totaling to Sh5.7 million.

The matter is currently being investigated by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Thika.

The officers are out go determine who knew what Mr Githinji was planning to do that they day reason they made away with the money.