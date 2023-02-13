This Valentines’ say no to sub-standard gifts – King Kalala 





The acclaimed Kenyan female version of Andrew Kibe has come out to gas up women telling them that this year’s Valentines should be different from the rest, and instead of showing love, they should use the elimination method.

The petite media personality, with no holds barred has shared in a recent video upload on her TikTok page that women should no longer accept sub-standard gifts like flowers and chocolates this year, and instead aim higher which is only a means of showcasing their value.

“Valentines ndio hiyo imekaribia but we are not using it to show love, we are using it as an elimination method. Number one, sub-standard gifts. Chocolates and flowers we are not going to tolerate.

If I buy you a gift and I take you out to dinner and you post me without tagging me or simply post my fingers, elimination,” King Kalala started.

She went further to condemn people who plan on having a stay-at-home Valentines’ treat which the radio personality labeled as nothing short of a poor Valentine’s gift to the person they are spending the day with.

“Number three, kuniambia ati oh baby I was not financially ready so sina form ya leo. Kwani haukuwa unajua Valentines ni 14th inabadilika kama Ramadhan, elimination. When you come and tell me sijui babe I was thinking of a home-cooked meal and sex, that’s not a Valentines’ gift, toa hiyo takataka hapa,” she uttered.

Kalala also noted that people who compare their partners to other couples fall under the list of people who should be eliminated in this year’s valentines.

“Pia hawa wa kucompare ati sijui nani alinunuliwa hii, pia mimi nataka hii, si uende udate huyo basi. Eliminated,” she said.

In conclusion, the bold lady left her fans with something to ponder over, saying that before one can expect to be spoilt by their partner, they should ask themselves the kind of value they have accorded their lover, which should equate to the gift they should expect.

“Lastly, before you cry saying that they did not give you a gift if they were to give you a gift based on the value that you added in their lives, anakupea nini? Tafakari hayo. Happy Valentines Day,” Kalala concluded.

