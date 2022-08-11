This was a friendly match! Aden Duale gives victory speech





Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has defended his seat in the concluded election after garnering 9,905 votes.

His closest rival of the ODM party Dolal Nassir Mohamed came second with 5,972 votes.

Hassan Ali Ismail of KANU came third with 2,496 votes, while the Jubilee Party candidate Ibrahim Siyat Osman secured his fourth position with 952 votes.

Reacting to his win, Duale said that he managed to win because of the plans that he put in place with his team.

“Not because we were the best but we offered in the plan viable remedies for the present challenges in Garissa Township Constituency,” Duale said.

Adding, “We won!

The MP used the opportunity to thank his residents for voting for him as their representative in the National assembly for the fourth time.

“I want to, in a very special way, thank the people of Garissa Township who have believed in me for the past three and this fourth election, making our, ‘Ishirini bila Break’ mantra a reality. Thank you!”

He continued, “For our competitors, this was a friendly match. We play a clean issue-based and policy-driven politics. We remain friends and residents of Garissa Township.”

Duale is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

Following his relationship with Ruto, Duale was removed as the Majority Leader in the National Assembly in 2018, and replaced by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya, who just lost his seat to the UDA candidate.

He has also been leading campaigns for the DP, who Is seeking to be the fifth president of Kenya.