Those who killed Msando are roaming freely, its unfair – Roselyn Akombe

Ms Roselyn Akombe a former commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in this picture taken on October 13, 2017. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Former commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Ms Roselyn Akombe, now says that those who killed her colleague Chris Msando were roaming freely.

Ms Akombe is a statement said that she believes one-day justice will be served as she celebrated Mr Msando as a shujaa for electoral justice and good governance.

“It has been six years since they brutally tortured and murdered you my staff, Chris Msando. Sometimes it feels unfair to see those behind the brutal murder & their enablers roam around freely. But we know that justice will be served someday as we celebrate you as a shujaa for electoral justice and good governance. Continue resting in power,” her statement read in full.

It is six years since Msando was tortured to death, and the family has yet to get justice.

On July 28, 2023, the family celebrated the sixth anniversary since Mr Msando was found dead just a few days before the August 2017 elections.

“As we commemorate the sixth anniversary of your departure, we fondly remember the cherished moments that we shared together. Your presence may no longer be with us, but your love and beautiful memories that you left behind continue to shine bright in our hearts,” part of a condolence message published in the obituary section of Daily Nation read.

It further said that Mr Msando was to continue resting in peace and that their love for him was still active and fresh.

Mr Msando was allegedly severely tortured and strangled to death, an autopsy report revealed following his death.

The Chief government pathologist said the former IEBC official had deep scratches and cuts on his back and hands. He was in charge of Kenya’s computerized voting system.

His body was discovered next to the corpse of a woman identified as Ms Carol Ngumbu in a forest on Nairobi’s outskirts.

In his last interview on a local Television station, Mr Msando said they were well prepared and it was all system go for the 2017 general elections.

“No rigging, no hacking and no manipulations of votes this time,” Msando assured. “Everything is set in a way that only one person has the password that controls the entire streaming of results.”

Mr Wafula Chebukati, the former chair of IEBC, said it was clear that Mr Msando was tortured and murdered.

