Thousands attend performance by Kenyan acrobats at the Vatican





The Kenyan acrobatics Black Blue Brothers have again dominated the international headlines with their ongoing tour in Europe, with thousands of people turning up to be entertained.

In their recent performance at Saint Peter’s Square Basilica in Vatican City, thousands of residents turned up for the high-octane energy performance from the Kenyan artists.

The five artists are from Kenya, originally from Nairobi’s Sarakasi trust, and have over 800 dates across the world.

Also read: Akothee briefly admitted to the hospital

The artists have been carrying out their world tour performances, and are expected to be engaged throughout the year.

The Kenyan "Black Blues Brothers" performed today at the end of the #GeneralAudience in St. Peter's Square, drawing applause from #PopeFrancis. pic.twitter.com/QxnCQUvMAp — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) November 30, 2022

Also read: WATCH: Inside Babu Owino’s secret to a happy marriage

The Black Blues Brothers started their last month by performing at Genova, Teatro Della Tosse, Italy on November 12.

They travelled to Castellsea, Spain on November 19 for another performance before moving to Cuneo, Palazzetto Dello Sport in Italy on November 25.

They will continue with their December holiday tour by performing in Sanremo, Teatro Ariston Italy on December 2, then move for a five-day performance in Roma, Teatro Olimpico.

Their end-year performance will take place in Mestre, Teatro Toniolo, Italy on December 31, before starting a new year with another series of performances.

Also read: Majirani – Why I worked in a ‘mjengo’ after I became famous

At the same venue Genova, Teatro Della Tosse, the artists will be performing from January 6-8, thereafter move for a Festival International du Cirque de Monte Carlo at Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Their busy world tour will take a break after another performance at San Giovanni Lupatoto, Teatro Astra, Italy on February 10.

Last month, they had the privilege to entertain Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square after his regular general audience.

Also read: Majirani – Why I worked in a ‘mjengo’ after I became famous

The Pope who was visibly entertained applauded warmly, and greeted the artists one by one.

The Black Blues Brothers have also been dubbed the best physical theatre act by Theatre Weekly magazine.

The acrobats were also dubbed as the best physical theatre act by the US Theatre Weekly magazine.

Also, read our top stories today:

I was paid well, ‘Lelo ni Lelo’ hit maker says

Uhuru wa mashati is back! Ex-president maintains trademark look

Director Rashid reacts to breakup news revealed by ex-wife Nasra Yusuf

Exclusive: Eric Omondi on why he has been labeled a clout-chaser