Thousands set to lose Twitter blue checkmark from April

In this file illustration photo taken on October 04, 2022, a phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo shown in the background in Washington, DC. FILE | AFP





The giant social media company Twitter, based in San Francisco, California, is set to take away its verification from thousands of its users in April.

The company announced that its legacy verification program and verified checkmarks would only be given to individuals and organizations that meet its eligibility requirements.

“Starting April 1, we’ll be winding down our legacy Verification program and accounts that were verified under the previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic) will not retain a blue checkmark unless they are subscribed to Twitter Blue,” the company announced.

The company said that subscribers would need to meet the eligibility criteria set to receive or retain the blue checkmark.

This means that only accounts actively subscribed to Twitter Blue will be eligible to receive the blue checkmark from April.

Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, said that its team uses eligibility criteria when the checkmark is given to ensure that they maintain the platform’s integrity.

To retain your blue checkmark, the account must have a display name and profile photo, must have been active in the past 30 days to subscribe to Twitter Blue. For security purposes, the account must be older than 90 days upon subscription have a confirmed phone number.

Also, your account must have no recent changes to your profile photo, display name, or username, no signs of being misleading or deceptive, and no signs of engaging in platform manipulation and spam.

As Twitter plans for such massive changes that have troubled thousands of users, the applications for the blue verification checkmarks under the previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic) will not be available.

How to lose the blue mark

Users could also lose their badge without notice following the Twitter Terms of Service, including its Purchaser terms.

According to the company, changes to your profile photo, display name, or username will not be allowed during the review period.

“To minimize confusion and promote integrity on the platform, changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle) will result in a temporary loss of the blue checkmark until your account is validated as continuing to meet our requirements.”

Also, the company may remove the checkmark from accounts that are found to violate Twitter Rules.

