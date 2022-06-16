Three charged with attempting to steal medical gloves

Dickson Ndolo Ouko, Moses Mwaniki and Morris Muteshi at Kibera law courts where they were charged with attempted fraud. PHOTO: JOSEPH NDUNDA

Three men accused of attempting to defrauded a city hospital of 2000 pairs of gloves worth Sh1 million have been charged at Kibera law courts with forgery.

This is after they allegedly uttered a fake local purchase order (LPO) and a bad cheque.

They are Dickson Ndolo Ouko, Moses Mwaniki and Morris Muteshi who meticulously planned a fraudulent deal before it was discovered at the last minute.

The trio are accused of uttering a false document after jointly and knowingly presenting a forged LPO fraudulently to Mohamed Hamid of Dawahub Hospital in Langata, Nairobi purporting the same to be a genuine LPO issued by Karen Hospital.

They are also charged with issuing a bad cheque.

They committed the alleged offences on June 11 at Dawahub Hospital.

Ms Hamid, a nurse at Dawahub Hospital, had received a call from a caller who claimed to be a procurement officer at the Karen Hospital buying gloves on behalf of his employer, on the previous day.

The purported employee of the Karen Hospital requested for the gloves and a quotation for the same which was sent to him via email.

He promised to pay by cheque and a truck will collect them for distribution to several branches.

Ms Hamid informed her senior colleague who contacted Karen Hospital where he was informed they were dealing with fraudsters as the hospital had not ordered for any gloves.

They informed police officers who laid an ambush and arrested the three who arrived with a truck they had hired for the alleged fraudulent activity.

They were nabbed after issuing the fake LPO and cheque to Ms Hamid.

The truck driver told police he had been hired to take household items in 200 cartons to a city estate from Langata.

The trio denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mwaniki Kamau.

They were released on a surety bond of Sh500, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh200, 000 each.

The case will be mentioned on June 28 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.