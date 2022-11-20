Three-day trip to Maasai Mara for KBC reporter in baby elephants viral clip





A Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) reporter who has been on the limelight courtesy of a hilarious video with elephant babies has been awarded a three-day day fully-paid trip to Masai Mara National Reserve Park.

The video was shot while Alvin Kaunda was reporting on the impacts of drought on wildlife in the country.

Expeditions Maasai Safaris CEO Pancras Karema commended the journalist and encouraged him to continue raising awareness on wildlife conservation.

‘’We are proud of your determination to report on the importance of protecting our endangered species even during difficult circumstances. As a champion of sustainable tourism, we recognize and appreciate the role of journalism in supporting these important conservation efforts in our parks and reserves,” Karema said.

Mr Kaunda’s trip to Masai Mara will happen next week, and he will be accompanied by the camera person who works with him.

The reporter was at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Nairobi when one of the adopted baby elephants interrupted him on camera, touching his face with its trunk.

At first, the reporter is seen trying to stay calm and focused reporting as the baby elephant touches his head, ears, but he then busted into laughter when the determined elephant moves its trunk towards his nose.

Mr Kaunda thanked the tour operator for making his dream of visiting the Masai Mara true while at the same time commended the efforts of leading conservationists in Kenya.

‘’While at the Shedrick Trust, I got to appreciate the incredible work wildlife conservationists to protect our wildlife. I wish to encourage everyone visiting Kenya to support conservation efforts led by Dr Paula Kahumbu and other great Kenyans. I hope my viral video will encourage for people to protect and care for the wildlife especially at a time Kenya is experiencing unprecedented drought,” he said.

