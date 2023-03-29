Three days to go for KCSE/ KCPE 2023 registration





Registration of candidates for the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) is almost done. The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will close its portal for 2023 registration in three days to come.

The portal has been open since February 1st, 2023, and will be closed on March 30th, 2023.

With the candidates’ registration forms being free in the KNEC portal, the exam body has dictated that schools with less than five candidates will register their candidates in another approved examination centre which will be determined by the Sub County Director of Education.

“The information on such schools will require to be submitted to KNEC together with the registration materials. Meanwhile, the hosted school will retain its code during the registration of candidates,” KNEC said.

Additionally, all candidates in class seven (7) must be registered where they have been learning. Registration of a candidate in two centres (double registration) will be treated as examination malpractice.

“All candidates for both KCPE and KCSE examinations will be issued with an index number as per the school’s admission register and not class performance.”

The headmaster, principal, or authorized person will follow these steps to register the candidate. First, they will download the application form for the candidates’ registration, fill in the candidates’ detail, create the registration file and upload it to the KNEC website.

Candidates required to upload their photos will need a passport photograph that is coloured. It should be taken on plain backgrounds like cream or light grey, free from shadows with the candidate wearing a school uniform.

Additionally, the photo should be taken with eyes open and clearly visible. The candidate should be having a neutral expression with their mouth closed, looking straight at the camera.

Each candidate should be on his/her own. No group photos or objects. The photo must contain the full face, neck, and shoulders of the candidate in frontal view and must not be more than six months old.

The KCPE and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will start on October 30 and end on November 2, 2023, while KCSE will begin on November 3 and end on November 24.

