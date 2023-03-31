Three in court for looting supermarket during Azimio protests

The three suspects when they appeared at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Three suspected looters who were arrested inside Muhindi Mweusi Supermarket in Tasia estate on March 20, 2023 during protests by supporters of Azimio la Umoja have been charged with breaking into a building and stealing contrary to section 306 of the penal code.

King’ori Wanjau, Dennis Otsieno and Ronnie Owino are accused of stealing assorted foodstuff, electronics, beddings and clothes valued at Sh11.9 million and an unknown amount of money.

The three are said to have committed the offence jointly with others who are still at large.

The incident happened around 6pm after the supermarket’s management closed and released its staff following continued battles between police officers and protesters who wanted to loot shops in the area.

The running battles between the police and the rowdy rioters had taken part for the better part of the day. The management then decided to release its staff at 6pm. That is when the looting started.

Looters started started hitting the supermarket’s doors with large stones to break the locks before eventually breaking into the retail outlet.

Police officers were called in but arrived about 30 minutes after the looting started. The three suspects were among those who were arrested.

The three suspects denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi and were released on a bond of Sh70,000. The case will be mentioned on April 25, 2023 before hearing starts on October 2, 2023.

