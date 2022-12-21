Three killed in Al Shabaab attack, officers still missing





Three people were on the wee hours of Wednesday, December 21, 2022, killed by suspected Al Shabaab militants in Garissa County.

In an intelligence report seen by this reporter, the three were travelling in a police vehicle between Hayley Lapsset Camp and Garissa town.

“Information received indicates that Alshabaab militants attacked a police vehicle between Hayley Lapsset camp and Garissa,” the report read in part.

It further revealed that the vehicle was heading to Garissa when it drove on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) before they attacked it using a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG).

Moments later, heavy gunfire was the main cause of the trio’s death.

By the time of going to press, police said that information about other police officers who were also in the attacked motor vehicle remained scanty.

The attackers also set the vehicle belonging to Galmalla Police Station, Bura East sub-county, ablaze.

Bura East Sub County police boss Mr Thomas Bett confirmed the incident saying that already police officers had been dispatched to the area and were currently combing it up.

“Currently, police officers have been sent to the scene and are in pursuit of the suspected militants,” he said.

A week ago, a father and his son were killed when suspected militants attacked a vehicle between Jabibar and Bamboo in Mandera North Sub County, Mandera County.

The two were driving in a Landcruiser when the attack happened on the Rhamo-Elwak road, police said, adding that three other passengers were Injured in the attack.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha confirmed the incident and said a reinforcement had been sent to the area to pursue the attackers.

In October 2022, suspected Al Shabaab militants stormed an area where a borehole was drilled and reportedly killed 12 people, including five Kenyans.

According to Police in Wajir, the militants stormed an area in Gerille, Southern Somalia, killed the people and also burnt down equipment belonging to Suraw borehole drilling services limited.

The company is owned by one Mr Abdi Sheikh Mohamed alias Suraw who was supervising the borehole drilling project.

