Three men planning to sell Kenyans in the Gulf arrested





Police on the night of Tuesday, September 6, 2022, arrested three men who had detained 18 Kenyans and were allegedly planning to sell them to the Gulf as slaves.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), police received a tip-off and decided to inform sleuths attached to the Transnational Organised Crimes Unit and raided premises in Athi River where the 18 were being held incommunicado.

“They were about to be shipped out of the country when the hawk-eyed detectives arrived and rescued them, following Intelligence leads,” the DCI in a statement said.

The trio was identified as Abdullahi Hussein Mohamed, 32, Hassan Ibrahim Godana, 35 and Chari Dulacha, 40 and were arrested during the raid after they were found keeping an eye on the detainees.

They were taken to Muthaiga Police Station and will be arraigned in court later today, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

The statement further cautioned Kenyans to be wary of unscrupulous employment agents who are not recognised by the government and only end up sneaking out immigrants without any proper documentation.

The 18 were all taken to protective custody as detectives go on with the investigations.

A detective privy to the matter said that they will all record statements and then later be linked up to their families.

“In case they are needed from there, we shall be reaching out to them until they get justice,” said the sleuth who spoke in confidence as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The rescue of the victims and subsequent arrest of the suspects comes in the wake of increased cases of mistreatment of migrant workers in the gulf.

On Tuesday, a Kenyan lady Ms Diana Chepkemoi whose images were shared on various social media accounts showing how her health deteriorated jetted back to Kenya from Saudi Arabia where she was working as a house manager.

Speaking to Nairobi News after arriving in the country, the victim said that Kenyan women were being subjected to suffering in Saudi Arabia.

“My case is just the tip of the iceberg, Kenyan women are suffering in Saudi Arabia, and my friends are going through a lot,” she said.

