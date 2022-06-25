Three police officers in Meru arrested for allegedly robbing an MCA





Three police officers and one civilian have been arrested for allegedly robbing an MCA and his friends of their cash and valuables.

The three officers, Martin Kamau of Maua Police Station, Charles Maina and Newton Mutua (both of Kangeta police station) and the civilian Melvin Mutua, were arrested by officers from Maua police station in Igembe South Sub County in Meru County.

The matter was reported by Mr Josephat Mugambi, 41, a ward representative of Kanuni ward.

According to a police report, the MCA was heading to Kimongoro market from Maua township when the vehicle he was travelling in was intercepted by two vehicles at Mikinduri junction.

Also in the MCA’s car were Mr Frankline Mutuma, Raymond Kithinji and James Michubu. On sensing danger, the MCA jumped out of the car and fled leaving behind the driver and the two other occupants.

“The other occupants were then handcuffed by the suspects and transferred to one of the vehicles which was driven towards Maua police station and back to the scene of the crime where one of the suspects drove off with MCA’s car,” the police report reads.

The three men who had been abducted were later rescued by police officers and detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The MCA reported that he lost Sh340,000 which he said was inside the car at the time of the incident. The cash was however not recovered from the arrested suspects.