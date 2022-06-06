Three Police officers injured in Garissa IED attack

A police escort vehicle attacked by suspected Al-Shabaab militants at Nyongoro on November 28, 2017. PHOTO | FILE

A police escort vehicle attacked by suspected Al-Shabaab militants at Nyongoro on November 28, 2017. PHOTO | FILE





Three police officers were injured when a vehicle they were traveling in ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Garissa.

In a police report filed at Ijara Police Station, the vehicle attached to Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU) of registration number GK B624T was on escort duties and was attacked on it’s way from Ijara and Sangole areas.

They were escorting the convoy of Mr Ibrahim Abbas the Ijara Member of Parliament to Hulugho.

“The driver and other officers sustained serious injuries and still at the scene. Officers are on their way to the scene for rescue mission,” the report read in part.

It has emerged the attackers detonated the IED with the aim of causing grievous harm before they escaped to a nearby thicket within the area.

The injured officers are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Images in our possession show how the explosion damaged the police vehicle.

The incident comes barely a week after a similar incident took place in the same county where a security personnel was attacked.

The militants also torched a constructing vehicle that belongs to a Chinese company.

The attacks have been taking amid intelligence reports indicating there is a huge presence of Al Shabaab fighters within the vast North Eastern region.

Usually the attackers are out to destroy mobile networks boosters, attacks non-locals doing constructions and police officers providing security.

Al Shabaab attacks have been consistently felt in the country since 2010 when President Mwai Kibaki gave a nod to officers attached to the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) to join Amison in Somalia and help fight off Al Shabaab militant group which is affiliated to Al Qaeda.

The terror group has been urged the Kenyan government to withdraw its officers from Somalia and it will seize carrying out attacks in Kenya.