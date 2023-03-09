Three suspected gangsters lynched in Thika





Three robbery suspects in Makongeni area of Kiambu County lost their lives after they were beaten to death and set ablaze by an irate mob.

The men had reportedly snatched a handbag from a woman in the Polysack area, before escaping towards Thika town on a motorbike whose number plates were missing.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the woman’s screams attracted the attention of boda boda riders and a few other young men who were in a nearby shed.

The boda boda riders gave chase and as the fleeing suspects were approaching Delta petrol station, a matatu that was heading towards Sagana, suddenly appeared forcing them to swerve to avoid a head-on collision and the three crashed on the tarmac.

The boda boda riders, descended on the suspects and by the time police officers arrived on the scene they had been killed and their bodies set ablaze.

The charred remains of the suspects were moved to the General Kago Hospital mortuary to await identification by their relatives.

Police recovered three knives belonging to the suspects, a mobile phone and personal effects which they had robbed from the victim.

The DCI has called on members of the public not to take the law into their hands but to hand over suspects to the police.

