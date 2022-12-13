Three-year-old among victims of deadly fire incidents in Nairobi





A three-year-old boy was among two people who were over the weekend killed in separate fire incidents in Nairobi.

Police said they received 10 fire incidents that also left at least seven people injured and property destroyed.

The first incident happened in Eastleigh where the three-year-old child was killed while three other people were injured after fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment along First Avenue.

Unfortunately, three-year-old Husni Farah succumbed to the injuries while being treated in the hospital.

Police and locals suspect a gas cylinder explosion caused the fire but investigations are ongoing.

The area residents managed to contain the spread of the fire and rescued the four who had been trapped therein.

Elsewhere, the body of 27-year-old woman was discovered in debris following a fire incident in Majengo slums.

Police said a fire broke out at structures in the Taa Kubwa area and flattened several of them.

It was after the fire had been contained that the body of Ms Doreen Moraa was discovered on Saturday night.

The bodies of both victims were taken to the mortuary pending further investigation.

