Thugs attack Police officer, steal firearm





A police officer is fighting for his life after he was attacked by suspected robbers in Migori.

Mr Samuel Miheso is said to have been attacked by three suspects who made away with his firearm.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the officer was on his way home in Rongo Township.

“The officer reported at about 2am, Monday, May 30 that he was proceeding to his rented residential house which is within Rongo Township about 1kilometer from the station. He alleges that he was attacked by three men who were armed with crude weapons,” the report read in part.

The suspects hit him on the forehead with a blunt object and after a confrontation with the assailants, he managed to escape.

Mr Miheso rushed for assistance at a nearby restaurant where he realised his assigned firearm was missing.

The officer was rushed to the nearest hospital by members of the public while bleeding profusely.

Rongo Sub-County police boss visited the victim at the hospital where doctors confirmed he was in a stable condition.

The scene was visited and police officers have launched a manhunt for the trio.

Cases of police officers being attacked by civilians in the recent past have been on the increase.

Last week, a prison warder was attacked by a civilian who cut his head using a machete.

Three weeks ago, a GSU officer was also attacked by two suspected robbers in Embakassi, Nairobi County.