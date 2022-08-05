Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

HashtagNewsWhat's Hot

Thugs break into DPP Noordin Haji’s Riverside home

By Hilary Kimuyu August 5th, 2022 1 min read

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has confirmed a robbery incident on Friday at his residence in Riverside, Nairobi.

During the incident, the thugs and stole electronic items and other personal effects from Mr Haji’s home.

Among the items the thugs are reported to have stolen is a TV set, laptop and assorted shoes despite his house being guided by an armed police officer. The officer was on duty but they did not hear anything.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said investigations into the robbery have commenced and a team had been assigned to find out who was responsible for the robbery.

“I don’t want to make sideline comments on a matter as sensitive as that has happened as investigations are ongoing,” he said.

The missing items were discovered by one of Haji’s sons, who was home when the incident happened, but did not hear anything also.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander James Mugera, who visited the scene said all the workers and security officers who were home during the incident will be questioned.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Why using meme without owner’s consent will now land...