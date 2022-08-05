Thugs break into DPP Noordin Haji’s Riverside home





The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has confirmed a robbery incident on Friday at his residence in Riverside, Nairobi.

During the incident, the thugs and stole electronic items and other personal effects from Mr Haji’s home.

Among the items the thugs are reported to have stolen is a TV set, laptop and assorted shoes despite his house being guided by an armed police officer. The officer was on duty but they did not hear anything.

The DPP would like to clarify that there was a robbery at his RESIDENCE, not his OFFICE, & investigations are ongoing. The ODPP, as a Prosecuting Authority, doesn’t collect or store evidence of any nature. Members of the public & media are urged not to politicize this incident. — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) August 5, 2022

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said investigations into the robbery have commenced and a team had been assigned to find out who was responsible for the robbery.

“I don’t want to make sideline comments on a matter as sensitive as that has happened as investigations are ongoing,” he said.

The missing items were discovered by one of Haji’s sons, who was home when the incident happened, but did not hear anything also.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander James Mugera, who visited the scene said all the workers and security officers who were home during the incident will be questioned.