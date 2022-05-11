Thugs kill prisons officer in Meru

The entrance to Embu GK Prison where a prison warder shot dead his colleague and injured another on Sunday morning. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO

A prison warder who was attacked by unknown assailants along the Kangeta- Maua highway in Meru has died.

Mr Benson Njuguna Gitau, was attacked by the duo as he was escorting two of his female friends namely; Jackline Wayua and Purity Waiyeki to Maua using a motorcycle of registration number KMEJ 609L.

Immediately after the incident, the matter was reported by Mr Hassan Wako who is the Commanding officer Kangeta GK Prison.

“He reported that while the deceased was attacked at Burieruri area by the two unknown persons who hit the officer using a club,” the police report filed at Kangeta police station in Igembe Central Sub County read in part.

Mr Gitau sustained serious injuries to the head and was rushed to Meru Referral Hospital where he succumbed.

Police have launched a manhunt for the duo who are still at large.

The scene was visited by officers from Kangeta police station,” it further read.

Currently, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the matter.

Cases of police officers being attacked by suspected criminals have been recorded in the past.

Last week, daring thugs had it rough after they attacked a senior officer attached to the General Service Unit (GSU).

The officer was in the company of two ladies and was heading home after a night-out when the incident took place.

The officer, who is a trainer at an unnamed GSU camp, protected the two ladies who managed to escape from the scene as he encountered the two thugs.

So bad was the fight between the three that one of the robbers lost his lower jaw while the officer was stabbed before the thugs fled.