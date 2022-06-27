Thugs raid Nyali lawmaker Mohammed Ali’s office





Nyali lawmaker Mohammed Ali says his life is in danger.

The outspoken MP made the claims at a press briefing on Monday afternoon, hours after his office was broken into by unknown people.

“I believe they were looking for documents on the Port of Mombasa,” he said.

The first-term MP, also a renowned investigative journalist, suggested the raid was conducted by state agents in a bid to intimidate him.

Ali, who is defending his parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the August 2022 polls, has severally claimed top politicians at the Coast led by area governor Hassan Joho, had awarded themselves lucrative deal at the Port of Mombasa.

Ali insists he has documents to show how Joho and his cronies have landed a deal that will handle all cargo passing through the port headed to South Sudan.

“It was a deliberate attack aimed at intimidation and creating fear by the voices who want to muzzle opinion,” said Hassan Omar, Mombasa’s gubernatorial candidate.

Ali wondered how goons could just storm into his office which is located next to the office of the Deputy County Commissioner.

He asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure every aspirant is safe.