Tifa Polls: Raila ahead of Ruto in Trans Nzoia County





Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential Raila Odinga has opened up an 18 per cent lead over Deputy President William Ruto in Trans Nzoia County, according to the latest presidential opinion polls commissioned by Tifa Research.

The poll results indicates that Odinga has a popularity rating of 52 per cent with Dr Ruto’s popularity rating standing at 34 per cent. Roots Party candidate George Wajackoyah is third with a one per cent rating.

The poll results also show George Natembeya of DAP-K leading by 56 per cent in the gubernatorial race with his closest competitor Chris Wamalwa (Ford Kenya) second with 21 per cent popularity. Wilfred Muraya is third with two per cent.

However, Azimio la Umoja still commands a higher popularity rating than Kenya Kwanza Alliance in Trans Nzoia County with 44 per cent as compared to the latter’s 34 per cent.

Among the individual political parties, UDA is ahead with 24 per cent followed by ODM (23 per cent) and DAP-K (9 per cent).