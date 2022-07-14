Tifa polls: Simba Arati the most preferred gubernatorial candidate in Kisii





Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati would emerge victorious in the Kisii gubernatorial race, if elections were to be held today, an opinion poll by Tifa Research indicates.

According the outcome of the polls, Mr Arati, who is running on an ODM ticket, has a popularity rating of 66 per cent. His closest opponent Ezekiel Machogu Ombak of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is second with 11 per cent while Chris Obure comes third with three per cent.

Mr Arati is making his first stab at the county seat. However, his candidature has been strongly opposed by the outgoing Governor James Ongwae, who is of the view that his successor ought to have come from the county in order to articulate the issues that are facing the locals.

The pollster also shows that the ODM is the most popular in the county with 47 per cent rating, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) commands a an 18 per cent popularity. The ruling Jubilee Party has three per cent popularity.

Meanwhile, Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition is the most popular coalition in the county with 57 per cent, while the Kenya Kwanza Alliance comes second with 20 per cent. According to the survey, 16 per cent of the respondents are yet to decide which coalition they will vote for.

At the same time, Azimio’s presidential candidate Mr Raila Odinga is the most popular presidential candidate in Kisii with an approval rating of 61 per cent support while Deputy President William Ruto enjoy support of 20 per cent of the respondents. Roots Party candidate Prof George Wajackoya is in third place with one per cent support.