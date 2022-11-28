TikTok dancing nurse off to Zanzibar for a four-day holiday





Elizabeth Lukresia Robai, better known as the TikTok dancing nurse, has left for Zanzibar for a four-day holiday courtesy of Expeditions Maasai Safaris.

Ms Robai, who became an online sensation in a viral video that captured her dancing to a popular toddler’s song ‘Baby Shark’ to a hospitalized child, left on Sunday afternoon and is expected back in the country on Wednesday.

Apart from the holiday, Ms Robai has also been appointed the tour company’s brand ambassador.

Since her video went viral, Ms Robai’s following has grown from 79,000 to more than 200,000, with the likes increasing from around 500,000 to over 1.6 million.

She has been active on TikTok since early this year, dancing for people, mostly those on the streets, including street children.

When the student nurse decided to post a video showing her dancing for a paediatric patient at Kitale County Hospital on her TikTok page, it was out of routine because dancing is what she does to warm up hearts.

“The patient was admitted with a fracture on his leg and seemed timid. I played the music from my phone and started dancing, which livened him up. As a nurse, I felt obliged to ensure that my patients are okay,” she later explained.

She said she has always been passionate about dancing and that she finds it easy to dance for street children to lighten them up because they go through many challenges.

“I call the mission the Transformation Dance Ministry, which I have transferred to the hospital and I will also extend it to the orphanages. I am a born-again Christian who believes in showcasing our talents to benefit others,” she said.

Alhough she does not have a TikTok crush, she said she admires Moya David, who has made a name and amassed a huge online following for surprising people and dancing for them.

