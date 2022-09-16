TikTok launches new feature that enables users to go live





TikTok has introduced a new feature titled TikTok Now that will enable its users to go live on the app. In Africa, TikTok Now can be accessed from both on TikTok and the new TikTok Now app.

The new feature will enable users to capture what they are doing in the moment using their device’s front and back camera. They will receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to quickly and easily share what you’re up to.

“TikTok Now is the newest way to be entertained and connect with others on TikTok – a daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most. TikTok Now brings the authenticity of TikTok to a whole new creative experience that connects you with those closest to you,” TikTok said on their official website.

According to Tik Tok, TikTok Now has been designed with the safety and privacy of the community in mind. Creators are in control of deciding who can view or engage with their content. They can block others and choose which comments appear on their content. And if someone comes across behaviour they believe may violate our Community Guidelines, they can report it for review.

Users under the age of 16 years will also be able to create an account for TikTok Now but the account will be private by default. People aged between 13 and 15 will have commenting options limited to friends only to help protect against unwanted interactions.

For those 18 years and above they will have additional sharing settings that will allow them not only share with their mutual friends but also they can opt to share their posts with the broader TikTok Now community based on the privacy settings they have chosen.

