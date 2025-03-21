TikTok launches new features after BBC exposes app for profiting from teens’ sexual content





Days after the BBC expose’ alleging that TikTok was profiting from live streaming of sexual content involving teenagers on its platform, the social media App has responded by rolling out new parental control tools.

The App says this latest development is part of its effort to enhance child safety on the App.

The TikTok team says in Kenya says these new updates are designed to support families in fostering healthier digital habits for teens by giving parents more oversight while encouraging mindful screen time among young users.

These new tools include;

Time Away Scheduling – This will allow parents to set custom screen-free periods (e.g., during school hours, bedtime, or family time). Teens can request extra time, but parents have the final say.

An Expanded Family Visibility- feature will help parents view who their teen follows, and who follows them, and block accounts, helping to facilitate open discussions about online interactions.

The Proactive Reporting Alerts to Parents – feature has been designed for teens to report violating content, they can choose to notify a trusted adult, even if Family Pairing isn’t enabled.

This latest development comes after TikTok found itself in the eye of a storm in the country a fortnight ago after a damning investigative report by BBC alleging the platform was profiting from sexual livestreams performed by teens as young as 15.

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) reacted to the news by launching a formal investigation into the allegations as it also ordered the Chinese-owned social media company to pull down all adult content involving minors from the platform, including on livestreams.

In its expose, the BBC said it spoke to three women in Kenya who said they began the activity as teenagers, adding that they used TikTok to openly advertise and negotiate payment for more explicit content to be sent through other messaging platforms.

The regulator also ordered TikTok to explain how this offensive content is able to evade its content moderation mechanisms and to submit a plan to show how it intends to improve the mechanisms in place to strengthen child protection on the platform.