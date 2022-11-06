TikTok lovebirds Ajib and Josh make YouTube debut





TikTok couple Ajib Gathoni and Josh Wonder have made their debut on YouTube. The content creators garnered over 1.3k likes on their first upload.

Having met on TikTok, the couple are among the youngest love birds who are not shy to document their journey to their fans.

Gathoni limelight shone brighter after receiving a Pulse award for TikTok best Dancer Influencer, 2022, for the second time in a row.

She explained why she first called her lover when she bagged the title.

“Reason being the way we have walked together; the support he has always given me when releasing the videos, and also considering the fact that, he was available in the show with me the whole time,” she said.

Also read: Kenyan men now ‘running away’ from marriage, new report reveals

When she first tried out the app and consistently gave her fans content, she received positive reactions from Kenyans, who have since supported her branding her the TikTok dance queen.

In some of her videos, Wonder, is seen capturing the attention of many. They two love birds are not only TikTok sensations but also founders of a clothing line dubbed ‘Random Wears.’

Gathoni, in an interview with the Nation, revealed that she started doing TikTok videos when the pandemic hit and universities had been closed. Idle and bored at home, the Computer Science student took pleasure in creating content. Also read: Akothee revists failed marriage to ex husband Jared Okello “I joined TikTok in early March out of curiosity. Everybody was talking about it and I had the time, I wanted to kill boredom and pass time because there wasn’t much I was doing with no school,” she says.