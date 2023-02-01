TikTok pilots billboards campaign in Nairobi to celebrate top TikTokers





Social media giant TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa selected Nairobi, Kenya, and Johannesburg, South Africa, to roll out its new Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) campaign with billboards to celebrate top TikTok content creators making an effort to tell the African story.

In its January 30, 2023, statement, TikTok said listed the venues selected in both cities where the billboard advertisements will be located.

“Nairobi (Westgate Mall, The Hub Karen and Moi Avenue) and Johannesburg (Braamfontein) are the first cities to pilot the digital billboards, conceptualized to inspire creativity and bring joy to the creators behind the content and the audiences in local communities that viewed it,” read the statement.

Additionally, the billboards will feature short clips of the #TopCreator2022 finalists including entrepreneur and fashion model Natasha Gwal, popularly known as @natasha_gwal.

She recently won the TikTok Top Creator East Africa 2022 accolade. Joining her is beauty enthusiast Nita (@beautyby.nita) who took home the East Africa Runner-Up award courtesy of her artistic make-up tutorials.

“Our goal for this campaign was to leverage the reach of DOOH as a medium to provide a platform for our creators to share their stories.

Also read: Top Kenyan TikTokers share their secrets on how to grow your account

The strategically-placed digital billboards featuring Top Creators across SSA serve as a beacon of inspiration for the local communities and amplify the joy these creators have been unlocking within TikTok for 2022.

Digital signage and other DOOH advertising offer interesting and unique opportunities while sharing similarities with TikTok’s renowned short-form content that has driven its popularity throughout Sub-Saharan Africa and the globe,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Head of Content Programming in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

According to prior Nairobi News reports, the top TikTokers in Kenya include Azziad Nasenya, David Moya, Mummie Francie, Lucy Smiles, self-taught chef- Roaming Chef and a host of Kenyan celebrities who thrive in industries including music, media and fashion among other industries.

Recently, three top TikTok content creators- musician Nameless, Roaming Chef and Arap Uria revealed to Nairobi News that the reason for their TikTok success boiled down to collaborating with those who have already mastered TikTok, using trending topics and hashtags; identifying the target audience, creating and participating in challenges as well as educating one’s followers.

Also read: TikToker Nick Kwach on reaction of real baby mama to ‘toxic baby mama’ content