TikTok sensation David Moya hits back at haters over use of song





TikTok sensation street dancer Moya David has come out to tell off internet users who keep criticizing him for using the same song over and over in his skits.

The jolly dancer in response to a critic said that he never chooses the song to dance to for a client, rather most of his clients request one particular song which he only delivers.

“Can’t you use other songs? I’m tired of this song now. Please use another song,” read the critic’s comment.

“Please tell that to my client. What customer asks, customer gets. On my package I give room for the client to choose the song of his or her choice,” he hit back.

The song in question dubbed ‘Mi Amor’ is a remix by renowned singers Jovial and Marioo that took the internet space by storm.

This, however, isn’t the first time netizens have complained about the dancer for over using the song.

Recently, Vincent Mboya aka 18k guy poked the TikToker on social media and challenged him to do better.

The self-proclaimed critic decided to share some words of advice with the Kenya’s sensational dancer telling him to start thinking of new moves to entertain his clients.

Mboya took to his Instagram stories to call out Moya for using the same song and dance moves that brought him into fame. He insisted that it was high time, for the sake of his growth, that Moya changed the song as he had overused it.

“Moya David, we are brothers and brothers correct each other!!! You came into the lime surprising ladies which was a good idea,” said Mboya.

He then went on to add, “and you decided to use Mi Amor song which also was good. But you have now overused the song! You can pick another pure Kenyan song and continue surprising ladies. Not when a Kenyan artist asks you to dance their song you want to be paid.”

Moya started off by ambushing random people in Nairobi streets before engaging them in martial art skits then sharing the clips to across diverse social media platforms.

He would dress in full martial arts attire, traditionally referred to as Keikogi, before pulling the stunts in the streets.

The artist then ventured into street dancing, at which he got his breakthrough.