Tiktok star Junior Litali denies knowing Edwin Chiloba’s suspected killer





Popular TikToker using the online moniker Junior Litali has been arrested as one of the prime suspects in the gruesome murder of Edwin ‘Chiloba’ Kiprotich Kipruto.

The model and LGBTQ activist was discovered dead, his lifeless body stuffed in a metallic box dumped by a roadside along the Kipenyo-Katinga Road in Uasin Gishu County.

Junior Litali – real name Dennis Litali – has defended himself, saying he doesn’t know any of the people embroiled in the murder.

The bodybuilding champion is a celebrity in his own right and has amassed a huge following on social media.

In one TikTok video, he hangs out with Kenya’s comedy great, Churchill, in Eldoret. In the series of photos merged into a video, Churchill can be seen looking awed at Litali’s muscular biceps and joking about it.

On his Instagram, Litali also has a huge following, and in one photo, he is seen posing with the sports personality and G.O.A.T Eliud Kipchoge.

He captioned the photo, “Had the privilege! Legend @kipchogeeliud aliconfirm gains ziko sawa (The legend confirmed my gains are good).”

Litali is a bodybuilding champion. His achievements in that field include being crowned Mr Uasin Gishu in 2017.

Last year he was the second runners up for East African bodybuilding.

He is making headlines after he was named among the prime suspects in the murder of fashion model and LGBTQ rights activist Chiloba.

Litali has been denied freedom after seeking a bond.

On Tuesday, he told senior resident magistrate Richard Odenyo that his arrest was a cover-up by police.

“All these people being held with me as suspects are strangers I have never met. Detaining me for three weeks will subject my young family to a lot of suffering and anguish,” Litali said.

Mr Litali, who looked composed in the dock, urged the investigating officer to speed up the murder probe so that Kenyans know the truth about the incident.

The court, however, ignored the plea and allowed police to detain the suspect for 21 days.

“Due to the magnitude of this matter and the nature of investigations involved, this court will allow the police to detain the suspects at Langas police station to complete investigations,” ordered the Magistrate.

Mr Litali, Jackson Odhiambo, and three other minors are the key suspects in the murder.

