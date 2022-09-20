Tiktok star Trisha Khalid responds to claims of dating Vera Sidika’s brother





Socialite Vera Sidika’s brother, Kinger Josh, took to Instagram and posted a video of himself and influencer Trisha Khalid looking all lovey-dovey down at the coastal region of Kenya.

Josh was hands-on, touching Khalid as a lover would, prompting many to wonder if the two were a couple considering Josh’s captioning of the video.

He wrote, “The heart wants what it wants.” In the background, Mario’s song Mi Amor played.

Set in the same scene and in the same clothes, Khalid also uploaded a photo of herself and captioned it, “If it’s meant for you…it won’t be subtle.”

Also read: Sad! Fallen Tiktoker Devance Ogweno’s last social media post

Following the release of the video, Khalid, an actress on Maisha Magic’s Kovu Swahili telenovela, was forced to respond to the questions by her fans. She laughed off their claims and Josh’s video caption.

In a Tiktok live, Trisha said, “Gosh, you guys. I’m not dating Vera Sidika’s brother. That is a music video we were shooting. I have a boyfriend.”

She went on to say she hadn’t seen the video Josh had posted but would later check it out to see what exactly was posted and why people thought they were a couple.

Also read: Tiktoker Truthwatchdog: I’m not afraid of death, I’ve buried168 lives

In case you missed it, here is the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KINGER JOSH👑 (@kinger_josh)

Also read: Socialite Risper Faith describes her near death experience at night club

In a past interview, Kinger Josh explained that his girlfriend who is based in Europe doesn’t get upset when he is linked to other female celebrities.

At the time, he was linked to Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai.

Speaking to Mpasho he said, “She already knew, so there was no issue. She knew that Anerlisa was a friend and that I had gone to the birthday party. There wasn’t much to talk about.”

Also read:

Exclusive: Tiktoker Truthwatchdog explains why he exposes Nairobi criminals

Sauti Sol singer Bien’s wife Chiki addresses vasectomy reports

Pastor James Ng’ang’a reaction to President Ruto election

Comedian Mulamwah in latest beef with baby mama Carol Sonnie