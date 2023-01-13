TikTok to award 8 top content creators from Africa in Nairobi





A total of eight awards will be up for grabs this Saturday when content creators drawn from all over Africa converge in Nairobi for the inaugural gala of TikTok Top Creators Awards 2022.

Drawn from Sub-Saharan Africa, 90 creators nominated for the awards will congregate at the five-star Movenpick Hotel and residence to battle it out for the eight awards.

The social media giant, currently with over one billion users worldwide as of the last year’s quarter, launched the awards last December during the release of its annual report of its 2022 trendsetters.

“On 7th December 2022 TikTok launched the Year on TikTok Campaign- an annual report that captures moments and talents that the community enjoyed in 2022.

The list of creators and videos is only a small snippet of the amazing content that comes from Africa. We have endeavoured to celebrate our awesome creators on and off the platform through the launch of the TikTok Top Creator 2022 Awards.

Eight awards will be handed out at an offline event in Kenya on January 14th, 2023.” TikTok stated in a statement.

The 90 nominees picked were stacked in three regions: Southern Africa, West Africa and East Africa, with each region having 30 nominees.

Public voting took place from December 16, 2022, running for one week until December 23, 2022.

The awards categories are split based on the three regions. A winner and a runner-up will be announced for each region of Southern Africa, West Africa and East Africa.

Then there will be an overall Top Creator Award across Sub-Saharan Africa, a winner and runner-up, bringing the total awards to eight.

Kenya will be represented by 21 content creators, including notable names such as Jackie Vike alias Awinja, Dennis Ombachi, The Roaming Chef, Milly Wa Jesus, actress Wabosha Maxine, and beauty fashionista Chasoun among others.

