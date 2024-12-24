Tiktoker Alma ready for a baby after dissing boyfriend





TikTok star Alma Mutheu 25, deferred her university education where she was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English and Literature to focus on Content Creation and has never looked back.

I found studies to be a little bit hectic and I wanted to focus on one thing which is content creation. I don’t regret the move because I wouldn’t be where I am right now.

Since I started creating content I have earned millions of shillings. Was I to leave such opportunities? I can always go back to school, you know.

I have been dating (fellow content creator) Gift Musiq for two years now. He frowned I didn’t treat him on his recent birthday. But hear me out, it’s not every day that you have money. If anything I have always gifted him so I don’t see why it’s a big deal.

In a house, a man is the leader. I live with my boyfriend but it gets to a point where as a woman you get tired when you are the one providing everything. This has been my situation for a while now.

It’s fine for a man not to be able to provide every other time but it’s not okay to have lived with a man for two years and you as a woman are the one who always provides.

When I met Gift he was working while I was an Influencer that’s when I started providing for both of us. I didn’t see it as an issue initially because love always wins. But over time I realized I was the one who was doing the most and not my man.

When we started dating, many people advised me to dump Gift because he wasn’t good enough for me. But I was in love and said I would give him time to get his hustle right but it’s now gotten to a point where I feel like he is not doing enough as I have to keep on footing most of our bills.

Our first year of relationship was pure bliss, I was madly in love. We started having a lot of arguments when I realized I was the one who was still paying our house rent, fueling the car, and things like that. I had hoped by then my man would have stepped up.

This doesn’t mean that I don’t love him. He’s an amazing man, but I believe Gift has the brains to hustle the problem in some comfort zone. He always needs to be pushed.

I don’t mind having a child at this age. I am good should the baby come I guess that’s why I am not on any family planning.