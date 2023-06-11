Tiktoker Azziad Nassenya breaks silence after her shoes trended online





Tiktoker and online content creator Azziad Nasenya broken her silence regarding the attention she garnered after being spotted wearing matching Converse shoes with Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

The shoes seemed to be the subject of fascination for many.

Addressing the criticism, Azziad on Saturday spoke to YouTuber Vincent Mboya where she addressed that matter.

She was attending the launch of Bic in Nairobi.

The popular creator had a message for her detractors.

Dismissive of the stories and rumors surrounding the incident, Nasenya confidently stated:

“Stories, no mob. But you know what, we move on regardless.”

Azziad emphasized her unwavering focus on personal growth and success.

“One thing that I always say people should notice is that till now people talk and talk and talk. But things keep moving, I keep soaring. I keep getting to heights that I never knew I would get to,” she asserted.

Highlighting the power of determination and faith, Nasenya acknowledged the role of divine intervention in her journey.

“Imagine it’s God, and God has already said yes. No one can say no, no matter who you are,” she confidently proclaimed.

With a touch of humor, Nasenya playfully addressed the state of the economy, saying:

“Imagine it’s life, the economy is rising, prices are soaring. Sugar is as expensive as cement.”

Laughing off the haters, she continued,

“People are mad. So it’s fine, it’s okay to be mad. But I always say, if you are mad, project it on me. At the end of the day, you have blocked your own blessings. So, let your small anger not hinder your own blessings. But hey, it’s life. Not everyone is going to love you. Move with the ones who love you.”

Reflecting on her frequent trending status, Azziad explained:

“It’s life. I trend almost every other month. I just live. Nothing changes.”

Also read: Barack Obama celebrates daughter Sasha on 22nd birthday

Mercy Kyallo: Why I never publicise my relationships