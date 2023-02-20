TikToker Naomi Wanjau to musicians: Pay me at least Sh20,000 for collabos!





TikTok sensation Naomi Wanjau has issued a memo to musicians. Any artistes reaching out to her for partnerships and collaborations on their projects will need to pay her at least Sh20,000.

Wanjau has been gaining popularity on TikTok thanks to her chubby body that she uses to entertain the masses, with her followers currently standing at 91,000.

Wanjau believes she is one of the reasons the Angela hit song by Boutross became a chart song after she did the Angela challenge.

“The song is good if we to be honest but I also believe I jumping on the Angela challenge and my skit going viral contributed to its success as well.”

Even though Boutross has never paid her, a number of artistes have been reaching out to her for similar services.

“A number have reached out already, there is even one who asked if I could do an amapiano-kikuyu kind of content and I am more than willing to collaborate with any artiste and the least one can pay me is Sh20,000. That’s my starting rate card for artiste’s collaborations,” she says.

On trolls over her rotund body, one of the reasons of her popularity compounded by her wittiness, Wanjau says she has no time for body shamers because her body shape is making her money.

“Everybody has their opinion, some say I should hit the gym, others say nasty stuff, but in all honesty I really don’t care. Opinions don’t affect me. I don’t mind how I look, for me it’s more of having fun on TikTok.”

She is, however, grateful because a large chunk of comments left on her page are always positive, and that’s what she takes home, inspiring her to soldier on.

Even though Wanjau is currently pursuing studies in Supply Management, she says she isn’t interested in a 9-5 and would rather stick to content creation, where she has just begun to make money.

