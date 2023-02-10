TikToker to Mutahi Kahiga: Bring KFC, Java and Chicken Inn to Nyeri





A TikToker has asked Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga to ensure the entry of fast food franchises Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Java, and Chicken Inn into the county before his term of office lapses.

The TikToker by the name Mboya Njogu, in a video, said it would be ironical for the governor to head the county for 10 years and the residents to fail to have the global fast food franchises.

The TikToker also urged the second-term governor to pause all infrastructural developments to KFC, Java and Chicken Inn set up shops in the town.

“This morning I’m preparing to…” the video begins with governor Kahiga sharing what he intends to do.

Through editing the original video, the content creator interjects by asking the governor what he intends to do yet the Nyeri has none of these fast food chains.

“Mutahi Kahiga why can’t you stop all activities even the construction of roads, and other infrastructural developments then bring KFC, Java, and Chicken Inn to Nyeri residents? Until when will these residents take their loved ones to butchery joints for dates?” he poses.

“Imagine being taken to a butchery joint on Valentine’s, you eat ugali and the way the meal is heavier on the stomach then you start dozing off in the joint and forget to buy a flower. No governor! You cannot head the county for 10 years and leave it like a village,” he went on, adding that bridging the gap will put Nyeri at par with other counties.

