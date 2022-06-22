Tim Wanyonyi calls for peaceful campaigns

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Tim Wanyonyi while on the campaign trail in Nairobi., PHOTO: Winnie Onyando

Westlands lawmaker, Tim Wanyonyi has called on all aspirants to conduct peaceful campaigns.

The seasoned politician has also urged the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) to punish those perpetrating violence.

The two term lawmaker who is seeking to defend the seat in the August 2022 polls also claimed those terrorizing people at public rallies could be criminals and not hired goons as claimed by his opponents.

“The IEBC chairman should coordinate with the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to investigate those who cause chaos in campaigns. Some of those causing mayhem may be criminals who pose as hired goons,” said Mr Wanyonyi.

The Westlands MP who recently shelved his Nairobi gubernatorial bid in favour of Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe said that every aspirant should not see their opponents as their rival.

“I call on my supporters not to threaten my opponents but rather let them also sell their agendas. They should understand that we are just opponents and not rivals,” added Wanyonyi.

“Elections come and go. We must value the good and peaceful environment we all enjoy today. We have a nation and communities to protect.”

He said that there was no joy in witnessing conflict, pain, loss or divisions as it destroys the community.

“I urge our youth to desist from violence. The person you hurt today may be your only source of help tomorrow,” he added.

Wanyonyi acknowledged that sometimes supporters take matters into their own hands but urged leaders to try instilling discipline as much as they can.

“Let us accommodate each other as you never know about tomorrow.”

He spoke a few days after his political competitor Nelson Havi accused him of hiring goons to disrupt his rallies.

Chaos has also been witnessed at political events addressed by Deputy President William Ruto.