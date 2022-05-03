Tim Wanyonyi: I sacrificed gubernatorial seat for Raila

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Tim Wanyonyi while on the campaign trail in Nairobi., PHOTO: Winnie Onyando

Westlands lawmaker Tim Wanyonyi says he is confident of reclaiming his parliamentary seat while suggesting he postponed his bid to become Nairobi governor so that Raila Odinga could become President.

Wanyonyi initially threw his hat in the ring for the Nairobi governor seat and even erected bill boards around the city to pass home the point. Only to step down in favour of Polycarp Igathe at the eleventh hour.

The politician explained to the charged crowd how he had to make sacrifices for the sake of Odinga.

Under the Azimio agreement, Wanyonyi explained it had been decided that ODM takes the Presidency while Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta takes the Nairobi Governor’s seat.

“Due to some agreements in the coalition, ODM was given the presidency, and so we had to relinquish the Nairobi Governor’s seat for Jubilee,” Mr Wanyonyi said.

“That’s why I have returned home and invited you for a sit down to plan the way forward.”

The incumbent Westland lawmaker said he respects and obeys the counsel of Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta and that he will support their stand and will vigorously campaign for candidates in Nairobi.

On the other hand, he urged his supporters to calm down and accept the decision of the party.

“I know there are those who are very angry about what happened recently but now I want to calm you down and tell you that I accepted the decision of our leaders because I held talks with the President and Mr. Odinga, they assured me our journey will continue but I put it on hold for a while,” he explained.

Wanyonyi will contest against renowned lawyer Nelson Havi.