Tim Wanyonyi launches Mama Twende intiative





Westlands lawmaker Tim Wanyonyi has initiated women in his constituency into the Table Banking program that seeks to financially empower them.

The forum comprised about 1000 women from all walks of life who exuded confidence that the program will help them achieve financial freedom.

The program which has a Sh150 million budget will help women access loans so as to set up businesses, boost trade, pay school fees and settle their different bills.

Dubbed Mama Twende, the program is one of the flagship projects by the second-term lawmaker which has been a success and made him draw attention and popularity in the area.

“Those who are joining for the first time, I want you to learn, just ask those who are already members when you leave here and know the secret that has propelled them to where they are right now,” said Wanyonyi.

“Those who started, are the ones who used to queue at my office but nowadays I don’t see them anymore. I was wondering if they moved away from Westlands.”

The soft-spoken lawmaker enumerated success stories of the initiative explaining how important it is.

“People who take risks in life are the ones who succeed in life. The fearful never go anywhere, nothing comes easy,” he encouraged them.

He promised to continue putting in place empowerment initiatives for them and the rest of the constituency.

Wanyonyi, an ODM lawmaker, faces stiff competition from United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nelson Havi in the August 2022 polls