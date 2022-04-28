Tim Wanyonyi officially quits Nairobi gubernatorial race, eyes Westlands return





Westlands lawmaker Tim Wanyonyi says he will defend his seat in the August 2022 polls, putting to bed rumours surrounding his political future.

He also confirmed he will not be leaving the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

“Leadership is about serving people. This has been my philosophy for the past 15 years. I am ready to serve the people of Westlands for the third term and I remain firmly in my party ODM and the Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya,” he said.

Wanyonyi was considered a front-runner in the Nairobi gubernatorial position after actively campaigning for months and vowing to transform the lives of the capital’s residents.

“Nairobi is where wealth and income for the country are generated. But the business conditions are not favourable. The City askaris are everywhere and people fear doing business. I will change that,” he said.

But he was recently compelled to step down in favour of Polycarp Igathe who will be flying the Jubilee flag.

Igathe will thus face-off with Johnson Sakaja who is flying the Jubilee party flag.

At Westlands, Wanyonyi will face off with Michael Gumo, Sunjeev Birdi, Kenneth Kihara, Tom Wafula and Noel Nyongesa.

Others in the race are former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi of UDA and former Nairobi town clerk Philip Kisia.

The constituency is considered an ODM stronghold. It was represented by Fred Gumo from 1994 to 2013.

It also hosts several businesses and has five wards including Highridge, Karura, Kitsuru, Mountain View and Kangemi.

Wanyonyi is the second candidate after governor Ann Kananu to throw their weight in support of Igathe.