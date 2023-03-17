Times Mohammed Ali has feared for his life





Nyali lawmaker Mohammed Ali popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu has shared fears for his life ever since he was working as an investigative reporter before joining politics.

Moha Jicho Pevu was a high-profile investigative journalist who exposed corruption cases, scandals in government offices, and more controversially, a special Anti-Terrorism Police Unit among other exposes.

This would land him friends and foes in equal measure even while he ascended to politics and was actively involved in Coastal politics. He claims that his life is in danger and even shared about the threats on his socials and in media.

Here are some of the scenarios;

Early this week, Ali claimed that his life was in danger after his office was attacked for the fifth time. Taking to Twitter, the journalist-turned-politician posted photos showing what appeared to be a bullet hole in one of the windows of the office.

However, he seemingly vowed not to be cowed saying that the assailants were baying for his blood.

“Yet again, for the fifth time, there has been an attack on my office. This a clear indication that the person/people behind this attempt on my life are relentless to take me down. What they forget is, no human being can take the life of another except by the will of God,” he tweeted.

Yet again, for the fifth time, there has been an attack on my office. A clear indication that the person/people behind this attempt on my life are relentless to take me down. What they forget is, no human being can take the life of another except by the will of God. pic.twitter.com/HcPRffaDIT — Mohammed Ali, HSC (@MohaJichoPevu) March 14, 2023

In 2017, speaking to the BBC, Ali shared that he thinks his life is in danger courtesy of the British government saying it is the one funding the anti-terror police unit.

“The threats in my life are from the Kenyan government. The police who are killing innocent Kenyans, those who behave like a cartel, do not want to be questioned,” he said.

Giving accounts of the threats, Ali said that he receives calls from private numbers who relay brief messages to him.

“When I am hanging out with family and friends, I will see someone approach me and tell me I am young and I should not die young. Sometimes they are indirectly and directly,” he explained.

In 2020, he appealed to the then Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to furnish his home and parliament with security.

This was after he moved a motion to impeach the then Transport CS James Macharia accusing him of overseeing stalled projects worth Sh100 billion terming it as a gross violation of Article 73 of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.

The MP also accused Macharia of overseeing the loss of Ksh1.5 billion in the housing project scandal.

“I want to say this, I want the Inspector General of Police to increase my security at home and in Parliament. I am dealing with a big fish. This fish must be named by all means,” he said.

Mid-last year, he claimed that his life was in danger saying that unknown men raided his Nyali office. Ali said that the raid was to scare him out of his political bid adding that the gang failed to acquire some documents which they were after.

“They (robbers) came and started checking office by office looking for certain documents. For them to take away the televisions, they want it to look like a normal robbery case. Police officers on the ground are doing stock-taking with the fund manager to establish the amount of loss that has been caused,” he said.

