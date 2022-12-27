Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxGeneralMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Timothy Njoya: Wafula Chebukati can make a good President

By Wangu Kanuri December 27th, 2022 1 min read

Retired PCEA cleric reverend Timothy Njoya has praised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati as he exits office.

Njoya also suggested that Chebukati would make a good President of Kenya.

He did not substiantiate.

Also read: Mike Sonko: How Ann Kananu helped me evade assassination

Ababu Namwamba presides over beauty Pageantry in Budalangi

In a tweet, the radical man of the cloth said, “Chebukati is the most courageous, transparent (childlike), innocent (childlike), credible and consistent Kenyan at this time of the 21st Century who qualifies to become the next President of Kenya. My assessment of Chebukati is not for consumption by Ruto’s & Raila’s sycophants.”

Chebukati has been praised for his role in August 2022 polls with President William Ruto on several occasions thanking him for resisting “bribery, intimidation and blackmail” and choosing to do the right thing.

The Head of State honored him with the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) in a list of 13 individuals in the category.

Chebukati and commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu are set to retire on January 17, 2023 having served a non-renewable term of six years at the electoral agency.
The three commissioners were appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in January 2017 alongside four others who controversially resigned after the 2017 General Elections.
“…the tenure of the Chairperson and two Members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is set to lapse on January 17, 2023, having been appointed on the 18th January 2017, vide Gazette Notices 399 and 400 of 2017…” states the notice.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Kawangware man arrested with homemade pistol, grenade