Timothy Njoya: Wafula Chebukati can make a good President





Retired PCEA cleric reverend Timothy Njoya has praised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati as he exits office.

Njoya also suggested that Chebukati would make a good President of Kenya.

He did not substiantiate.

In a tweet, the radical man of the cloth said, “Chebukati is the most courageous, transparent (childlike), innocent (childlike), credible and consistent Kenyan at this time of the 21st Century who qualifies to become the next President of Kenya. My assessment of Chebukati is not for consumption by Ruto’s & Raila’s sycophants.”

Chebukati has been praised for his role in August 2022 polls with President William Ruto on several occasions thanking him for resisting “bribery, intimidation and blackmail” and choosing to do the right thing.

The Head of State honored him with the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) in a list of 13 individuals in the category.