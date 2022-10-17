Toa Raila kwa mdomo yako, Senator Ole Kina warns Riggy G

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina takes his oath of office in the Senate during swearing in of all Seneator and election of the Speaker and his deputy on September 8, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

A section of Kenyans banded together on October 15, 2022, to join Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina in bashing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, popularly referred to as Riggy G, on Twitter.

It all began when the Senator called on Riggy G to stop misusing the name of Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga when seeking to assign blame for past government failures that reportedly occurred during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

“Riggy G, leave Raila Odinga alone. Get down to your bottom-up economy! Everyday Raila this, Raila that. We wacha zako bwana. Nkt,” posted Senator Ledama.

Since being sworn into office, DP Gachagua has been quoted several times in media blaming Raila, a 2022 presidential aspirant on the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance ticket, for one thing, or the other regarding the governance of Kenya.

For instance, he blamed Raila’s political handshake with former president Uhuru Kenyatta for the increased cost of food in the country, for the delayed salary increment of the police, and for the delayed lowering of maize meal flour prices among other problems Kenyans continue to endure.

The Senator’s comments were met with mixed reactions.

“Someone had to speak. Thank you Senator. If he has no speech, he can choose to remain silent,” said Cathy Mutuku.

“Riggy G’s main agenda is Raila Odinga. Elewa yeye! (Understand him!)” added Kanu Women Congress.

“You are wise Ole Kina. Some wisdom here. Hope they tell him. My Deputy President needs to focus and stop these cheap sideshows. Him and his boss have a country to get out of an economic cess pool,” said Migosi Brian.

“They didn’t think about life after campaigns, even the devil knows that after ‘winning’, you can’t sugarcoat lies told during campaigns!” added Emmanuel Onyango.

“He is the worst DP this country has ever had. Kazi ni mdomo tu (His work is just talking all the time)” said Edwin Nyambok.

“Tell him. His lamentations will cost him. He needs to address issues. If he misses Raila, let him come out clearly. I think it’s the guilty conscience. Let’s remember him in prayers so that he may confess his lies and forgive those who told him the truth,” said Lwanga D.