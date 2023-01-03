‘Today has been tough!’ Willis Raburu weeps over loss of daughter





As Kenyans reflect on the tidings of the new year Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has taken a moment to remember his late daughter, Adana.

Raburu wished her a happy birthday and lamented how her death still affects him.

“Happy heavenly birthday Adana…Forever in my heart. Today has been tough, the pain never really goes away, it shows up without an invitation. I miss you. 💔 Mommy and Daddy love you and will never forget or cease to celebrate you!” Willis Raburu said.

Raburu and his first wife Marya Prude lost their daughter on December 30, 2019.

The pain of the loss of their child was too great for the couple, resulting in Raburu taking a break from work and his duties at Citizen TV.

Also read: Seven Kenyan celebs we hope will continue impressing us in 2023

In a past post on social media, Raburu said life had become hard since her demise. His ex-wife suffered a stillbirth.

“My beautiful daughter, some days are easy some days are so hard. Today I woke up trying to imagine what it would be like to watch you sleep, (that’s the only image I have of you) what it be like you hold warm fingers, and what a sleepless night would feel like. What it would be like to go to work tired Koz you kept me up at night, who you would look like now? what color of your skin? if you would drink as much milk as I did when I was your age. My daughter, you are an angel now, or so they tell me and when I look up to the sky sometimes I cry, sometimes I…I laugh, I want you to make so much noise in heaven, or in the multi-verse you are in,”

Raburu and Marya got married in 2017 at a private wedding that was only attended by close friends and family.

The couple divorced in 2021. Marya and Willis later separated after losing their unborn child.

Also read: Eight Kenyan celebs who were a big let down in 2022

The couple was reported to have been having issues even during the early days of the pregnancy as Marya Prude accused the TV presenter of stepping out.

Marya later moved out of their marital home to a new house along Kiambu road in the Thindigua area and the 10 over 10 show presenter then moved in with his father.

Raburu is now married to Ivy Namu and has two children.