Tom Mboya’s daughter passes on





Rosemary Mboya, daughter of independence politician Tom Mboya, has passed on.

Ms Mboya passed on at a Nairobi hospital after battling breast cancer.

According to her sister Pamela Obonyo, the deceased who bears a striking resemblance to her father was known for her generosity and for empowering the girl child in society.

Obonyo described her fallen sister as a role model in society.

“I want my sister to be recognized as the daughter of a legend and a very good person in society,” said Ms Obonyo.

The family has appeared to Kenyans to help offset her medical bills with Ms Obonyo saying her sister’s treatment had drained her both emotionally, physically and financially.

“She’s written many plays and was also in the Finance sector. She was a bank manager.”

Tom Mboya was a trade unionist, educator, Pan-Africanist, independence activist, and statesman.

He was one of Kenya’s founding fathers who led the negotiations for independence at the Lancaster House Conference.

He was also instrumental in forming Kenya’s independence party, the Kenya African National Union (KANU), where he served as its first secretary-general and became the country’s first Economic Planning and Development Ministry.

Tom Mboya was assassinated outside a pharmacy on Government Road (now Moi Avenue).

Up to this day, neither the real assassin nor the sponsors of it are known.

